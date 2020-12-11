Lalu gets bail or jail: Hearing in Jharkhand court today, CBI said – Send him from hospital to Hotwar jail

Jharkhand News: The bail plea of ​​RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in four different cases of fodder scam, is scheduled to be heard in the Jharkhand High Court today. If bail is received from the court today, Lalu will come out of jail, because the petition filed on his behalf citing his health has said that he should be granted bail. At the same time, according to the petition in the case of punishment, Lalu has already cut half his sentence and on this basis also he has been told to get bail. Also Read – CBI files case against managing director of Unitech in Canara Bank fraud case

At the same time, before Lalu’s bail plea, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary affidavit in the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday. The CBI has said in the affidavit that Lalu has consistently violated the jail manual and his health is also stable now. Therefore, he should be sent to Birsa Munda Jail from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. Also Read – Jharkhand High Court asked the state government – by whose order Lalu was shifted to the bungalow of RIMS director

Let us know that Lalu’s bail plea in the embezzlement case from the Dumka treasury of the fodder scam is to be heard in the Jharkhand High Court on Friday. On the plea of ​​Lalu for bail, a bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear.

An FIR was also lodged against him in Patna in connection with a phone call made by Lalu Yadav to a BJP MLA from Bihar from judicial custody. Also Read – Coal Smuggling: CBI went to raid, accident happened, ECL officer died

Source: PTI Hindi