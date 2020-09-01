Lalu Prasad, who is getting facilities like 5 star hotel instead of detainee, becomes a guest in jail on the strength of ‘rasook’: BJP

Patna: Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has also accused the Jharkhand government of targeting RJD leader Lalu Prasad. Sushil Modi has said that the CBI should take suo motu cognizance if the proven criminal who is guilty of corruption is getting five-star facilities like state guest instead of imprisoned on the basis of political clout. Also Read – One by one, seven MLAs of Lalu – five MLCs went away with JDU, praising Nitish

The BJP leader tweeted on Tuesday, writing, "A dozen people are visiting his bungalow every day to meet the convicted Lalu Prasad. More than 200 people willing to contest elections in Bihar have gone to Ranchi and have given them bio-data. " He further wrote, "If the Jharkhand government is giving a chance to Lalu Prasad to play a political role in running the party from jail and handing out tickets by flogging the jail manual, we will appeal to the Election Commission for intervention."

In another tweet, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Modi wrote, "Lalu Prasad was sentenced to jail in four cases of one thousand crore fodder scam, but the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand sent him first to RIMS in the name of treatment and then under the pretext of isolation Delivered to a luxurious bungalow. "

Modi said that if the convicted criminal of corruption is getting five-star facilities like state guest instead of imprisoned on the strength of political clout, then CBI should take suo motu cognizance on this. It is noteworthy that RJD President Lalu Prasad is serving sentence in Ranchi jail in many cases of fodder scam. They are currently treating rims.