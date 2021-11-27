Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted to AIIMS: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. All India Institute of Clinical Sciences to Lalu Prasad Yadav (AIIMS) has been admitted to the emergency ward. Lalu Prasad Yadav has a criticism of fever. Right here a staff of docs is tracking them. Remedy is happening. How is the well being of Lalu Prasad Yadav, docs have additionally instructed this.Additionally Learn – Kishanganj very deficient, Patna the richest, the situation of those 11 districts of Bihar is deficient, Niti Aayog document

An AIIMS physician mentioned that the veteran flesh presser is affected by fever, however his situation does no longer glance essential but. Resources mentioned that he has examined unfavourable for dengue, malaria and typhoid, however he has been stored beneath strict supervision of docs.

The sick RJD leader is recently out on bail. The 73-year-old former Bihar leader minister and Union minister shocked everybody through using his jeep for a brief distance in Patna on Wednesday morning and shared the video on social media.