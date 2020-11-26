Lalu Prasad Yadav is going to be in big trouble again, the matter will reach the Jharkhand High Court

Lalu Prasad Yadav: The troubles of Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD Supremo), who is being punished in the Fodder Scam case, are going to increase once again. He has been accused of buying and selling Bihar legislators through mobiles while in jail. A public interest litigation will be filed in the Jharkhand High Court today. Let us know that Lalu’s bail plea in the fodder scam case is going to be heard on Friday. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Speaker Election: Again lost grand alliance, NDA wins, Vijay Sinha becomes president

In this regard, Advocate Rajiv Kumar said that a PIL is being filed in the High Court on behalf of BJP leader Anuranjan Ashok, which says that Lalu Prasad Yadav would lure power to Bihar MLAs with mobile phones while in jail. Nitish is trying to destabilize the government, which is an open violation of the jail manual.

Advocate Rajeev Kumar said that even before that there are several orders of the High Court in which cognizance was taken on the construction of the rims cottage as a sanctuary by political prisoners. The court said in its order that if a political prisoner is suffering from many diseases, then temporary arrangements can be made in the jail itself for his treatment. In those days, many political prisoners living in Rheims' cottages were sent to jail on the orders of the High Court.

The petition said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is a convict in the fodder scam case and has been undergoing treatment for two consecutive years in the payroll ward of RIMS and now the bungalow of RIMS director. During this time they have got other facilities including Sevadar, which is not possible without the connivance of the state government and the jail authorities. In such a situation, the High Court should take suo motu cognizance of its order. Told that a public interest litigation has been prepared in this entire matter, which will be filed today.