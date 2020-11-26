Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea heard in High Court tomorrow, will Lalu be released?

Patna: The bail plea of ​​Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in Ranchi in the fodder scam case, will be heard in the Ranchi High Court tomorrow i.e. on Friday. A bail petition has been filed by Lalu Yadav in the court in connection with the illegal withdrawal of crores of rupees from the Dumka treasury. Please tell that Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 7 years in the Dumka Treasury case. On the completion of the period of his sentence, his lawyer has made a bailable application in the court, making the basis. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav stuck on calling from jail, shift from bungalow to rims

Significantly, Lalu has already been granted bail in the case of illegal withdrawal from the Chaibasa treasury related to the fodder scam case. At present, Lalu is facing trial in the 5th case of fodder scam, in which there is a case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury.

Let me tell you that on Friday, if Lalu is granted bail by the Ranchi High Court in the illegal withdrawal case from Dumka treasury, then the way of his coming out of jail will be cleared. Let me tell you that a phone call audio of Lalu Prasad Yadav recently went viral about toppling the government in Bihar. After this, BJP MLA Lalan Paswan has lodged an FIR against Lalu in Patna. In this episode, Lalu Yadav has been shifted from 1 Kelly Bungalow in Ranchi to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) in Ranchi.