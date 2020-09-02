Lalu Prasad Yadav’s election brand value is zero: Sushil Modi

Patna: Regarding the assembly elections to be held in Bihar this year, the process of change of leaders and change in alliances of parties is going on. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has announced that his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) will come with the NDA. Here, on this, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday welcomed Manjhi to the NDA, targeting the RJD. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Preparation to field LJP candidates against JDU, convened meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that the electoral brand value of RJD President Lalu Prasad has been zero. The BJP leader tweeted with his official Twitter handle, writing, "The Election Commission has not yet made any clear decision on whether to conduct the elections to the Bihar Legislative Assembly, but there is a stampede in the party and the Grand Alliance that pleaded to postpone the election."

He added, "Lalu Prasad's electoral brand value is zero, hence five Legislative Councilors (MLCs) and seven MLAs have left RJD." Sushil Modi further said, "Leaving the grand alliance of Jitan Ram Manjhi ji proves that the party running from jail cannot do well for the Dalits and Backwards. Welcome to Majhi ji."