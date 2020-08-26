Lalu was angry: Raghuvansh Prasad had told a lot of water, now Ranchi summoned Tej Pratap

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: While the stir of elections is fast in Bihar, there has been upheaval in the RJD. It is learned that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, senior RJD leader and Lalu’s favorite, is angry with the party these days. On the possibility of Raghuvansh Prasad leaving the party, Lalu’s elder son Tejapratap Yadav had made a sharp comment and said that RJD is like the sea, even if a lota of water will run, it will not matter. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi opened Raj, not for seat, because of this he left the Grand Alliance

After this statement of Tej Pratap, it is being said that Lalu is angry with Tej Pratap and he has been summoned to Ranchi. After which he is going to Ranchi to meet Father Lalu Yadav today. He is expected to reach Ranchi by late tonight. Tejapratap Yadav said after clarifying his father’s displeasure that his statement was being twisted in the media. Also Read – Mini assembly elections will be held in 8 seats in UP as well as Bihar assembly, announcement soon

Tej Pratap can meet his father Lalu Yadav on Thursday. Lalu Yadav is angry with Tej Pratap and Lalu Yadav is trying to remove Raghuvansh Prasad’s displeasure before the elections and prevent him from leaving the party. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: BJP-JDU-LJP in Bihar will also contest and win elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership- JP Nadda

On the other hand, it is also getting information that in the meeting with the father, Tej Pratap can talk about his constituency (Mahua) as well. According to information received from sources, Tej Pratap wants to contest from Assembly seat Hasanpur.

Let me tell you that Lalu’s elder son Tejapratap fought the 2015 assembly election from Mahua in Vaishali district and won. Then JDU was involved in the grand alliance and JDU has a strong hold in Mahua assembly constituency. This time if Tej Pratap Yadav contests from there, he will face a tough challenge. That is why in search of a safe seat, Tej Pratap has made up his mind to contest from Hasanpur.