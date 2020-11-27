Lalu yadav Bail: Lalu Yadav’s big decision on bail or jail today, RJD hopes for good news

Lalu Prasad Yadav Bail: The Fodder Scam case is scheduled for a major hearing today, in which all eyes are on whether the court will grant bail to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav). The Rana Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea (Bail Petition) in four cases of fodder scam is scheduled to be heard in the Ranchi High Court on Friday. If Bell is found today, then Lalu Prasad Yadav will come out of jail. Also Read – Audio Case: BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan lodged FIR against Lalu Prasad, IG orders for inquiry

Lalu Prasad Yadav has got bail in the first three cases and after that he has filed a bail petition in the case of illegal withdrawal from Dumka treasury of Jharkhand. If they get bail in the case of Dumka treasury from Ranchi High Court, then they will come out of jail. RJD hopes to get a lot of good news today and Lalu will come out of jail. Lalu's coming out of jail at this time is sure to have a big impact on the politics of Bihar.

Please tell that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced by CBI special court in four of the five cases of fodder scam registered in Jharkhand. The appeal of those cases is pending in the Ranchi High Court. Whereas, the fifth case related to Doranda treasury is currently being heard in the CBI court.

In three of the four cases in which Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced by the CBI court, the High Court has granted him bail on the basis of half the sentence and now he has also sought bail in the case of Dumka Treasury on the same basis. He has also cited his poor health. In such a situation, the court is expected to accept Lalu's bail plea today.

However, opposing Lalu’s bail, the CBI has said in its reply that the CBI court has sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to seven years in two different cases in the Dumka treasury case. The court has not ordered to run both the sentences together. For this reason, Lalu Prasad Yadav has not even sent a day sentence in the case of Dumka treasury and he should not be granted bail.