Lalu Yadav met SP founder Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav was once additionally provide

Former Bihar Leader Minister, former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav met Samajwadi Celebration founder and previous Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday and inquired about his properly being. Akhilesh Yadav was once additionally provide throughout this assembly of Lalu Yadav and Mulayam Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav met Samajwadi Celebration chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Senior RJD chief Lalu Yadav tweeted and wrote, “Assembly the rustic’s senior maximum socialist fellow revered Shri Mulayam Singh ji to grasp his properly being. Now we have commonplace considerations and battle for farm-barn, inequality, illiteracy, farmers, deficient and unemployed. As of late the rustic desperately wishes folks’s equality and socialism, no longer capitalism and communalism. Additionally Learn – Previous girls in UP felt insecure, now the state with the second one greatest financial system within the nation: Amit Shah

Assembly the rustic’s senior maximum socialist fellow revered Shri Mulayam Singh ji and realizing his well-being. Now we have commonplace considerations and battle for farm-barn, inequality, illiteracy, farmers, deficient and unemployed. As of late the rustic is in dire want of folks’s equality and socialism, no longer capitalism and communalism. %.twitter.com/XWA2goMjG8 – Lalu Prasad Yadav (laluprasadrjd) August 2, 2021

Allow us to inform you that Lalu Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav also are shut kinfolk.

Previous in Delhi, Nationalist Congress Celebration (NCP) President Sharad Pawar had met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday, July 28. Pawar then tweeted, “Met Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and inquired about his well being. Happy to fulfill previous colleague Laluji after a very long time. At the side of this, he additionally shared an image of the assembly during which Yadav’s daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti was once additionally observed. Pawar and Yadav had been ministers in each the phrases of the United Revolutionary Alliance govt.