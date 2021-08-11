Lalu Yadav said- backward Dalits and minorities of the rustic too can boycott the census, we will be able to save animals.

New Delhi: At the side of many essential leaders of the rustic, Lalu Prasad Yadav has additionally stated a large and essential factor in regards to the caste census. Tough caste census, Lalu Prasad Yadav stated that at the side of Bihar, Dalits and minorities too can boycott the census at the side of all of the backward and maximum backward of the rustic. It will occur if the census of castes isn’t finished in 2021 census.Additionally Learn – Is there interior discord some of the leaders of JDU, Nitish Kumar gave this solution

Allow us to tell that this observation of Lalu Prasad Yadav has come at a time when many different leaders have demanded a census of castes. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has additionally demanded a caste census. Previous, former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Celebration President Akhilesh Yadav could also be incessantly not easy to habits caste census. This has posed a large problem ahead of the central executive.