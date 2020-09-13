Lalu Yadav sentimental on the death of Raghuvansh Prasad- said- ‘You have gone so far …’

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Dies: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at the age of 74 in Delhi’s AIIMS. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Death was ill for a long time. He was put on ventilator support a day earlier. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh recently left the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Yadav’s party. On the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, he has expressed grief by making a very emotional tweet with RJD chief Lalu Yadav. Also Read – Hemant Soren arrives at Rims to meet Lalu Yadav, said – will contest elections together in Bihar

Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am silent I am sad Will miss you very much – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 13, 2020

