Entertainment

Lalu Yadav sentimental on the death of Raghuvansh Prasad- said- ‘You have gone so far …’

September 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Dies: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at the age of 74 in Delhi’s AIIMS. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Death was ill for a long time. He was put on ventilator support a day earlier. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh recently left the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Yadav’s party. On the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, he has expressed grief by making a very emotional tweet with RJD chief Lalu Yadav. Also Read – Hemant Soren arrives at Rims to meet Lalu Yadav, said – will contest elections together in Bihar

On the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu Yadav expressed sorrow, saying, ‘Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere, but you have gone so far. Silent am I am sad Will miss you very much

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment