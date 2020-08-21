Lalu Yadav threatened by corona, 9 soldiers found in security Kovid-19 positive

new Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is under the threat of Corona virus. This is because nine soldiers engaged in the protection of Lalu Prasad Yadav have been found to be corona virus positive today. After Lalu Yadav’s security personnel were found to be Kovid-19 positive, the administration has ordered to immediately remove all security personnel and deploy other soldiers. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in Noida: Control over corona in Noida! Not a single death in last 20 days

Please tell that on Thursday, security personnel of Lalu Prasad Yadav were subjected to corona test and on Friday morning their report confirmed that nine security personnel were found positive. Now the corona test will be done before the deployment of other security personnel. As of now, Lalu Yadav has not been given corona test but a team of doctors will monitor him for the next one week. Let me tell you that at this time Lalu Yadav is admitted in Ranchi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for treatment and he will remain there for the time being.

According to the information, it is believed that Lalu Yadav can be shifted to the RIMS director's bungalow because the hospital is more prone to corona infection.