Lalu Yadav Will Get Bail Today: Lalu Yadav to come out of jail today! Will the final phase of voting affect it?

Lalu Yadav Will Get Bail Today: Will RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav come out of jail today, a day before the last phase of voting in Bihar? The bail will be heard today in the case of embezzlement from the Dumka treasury against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in four different cases of fodder scam. Lalu will come out of jail on getting bail in this case. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya accuses Tejashwi-Tej Pratap, seeks vote for father

Yadav’s advocate Devarshi Mandal said that the court has scheduled a hearing in this case on Friday. His case has been listed before the bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh in the High Court. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked PM Modi, ‘this double engine not trouble engine government’

He said that Yadav has been requested to provide bail on the basis of half the sentence in the illegal withdrawal case from Dumka treasury. He said that Lalu Prasad has spent 42 months in jail in this case. In such a situation, he is likely to get bail on the basis of serving half the sentence. In addition to the basis of deducting half the sentence, Lalu has also claimed 16 types of diseases including kidney, heart disease and sugar. Also Read – Tejashwi’s comment on Nitish, ‘My birthday on 9th November and the release of Lalu ji, will be Nitish ji’s farewell on 10th’

If the Dumka treasury gets bail in the embezzlement case, the RJD supremo will be released from jail. Yadav has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam, out of which two have already been granted bail in two cases of Chaibasa and one in Deoghar.