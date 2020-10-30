Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya, who took a pallu on her head, took to the road against her in-laws, sought votes for her father

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: After taking blessings by touching the feet of CM Nitish Kumar, he gave his speech to the Chief Minister, Aishwarya Rai (Aishwarya Rai), the daughter-in-law of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and wife of Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav) has. After that CM Nitish also strongly attacked Lalu Yadav’s family by taking his side. Also Read – Bihar Munger Violence: Sanjay Raut asked – BJP leaders are not questioning the Munger incident, nor the ruckus, why

After that today, ie on Friday, Lalu's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai came out on the road seeking votes against her own in-laws and demanded votes for her father Chandrika Rai (Chandrika Rai), a JDU candidate from Parsa assembly seat. Aishwarya reminded the injustice done on her and appealed to the people to vote. Aishwarya had put Pallu on her head and was appealing to people to win her father. Please tell that Chandrika Rai is a candidate of JDU from Parsa Assembly.

Aishwarya Rai's displeasure is also against the Lalu family, for which she is appealing to defeat the Lalu family members in the elections. Recently, by touching the feet of CM Nitish Kumar (Aishwarya Rai), Aishwarya Rai hinted at entering active politics and on Friday, Aishwarya herself came out on the road seeking votes. In such a situation, it seems that in the days to come, she will take over her political legacy like a father.

However, the situation is still not completely clear about whether she will contest elections or do active politics. But on October 21, when he shared the stage with CM Nitish Kumar for campaigning for his father Chandrika Rai, it was seen as a sign of his active politics.

He said from the stage in Parsa, I have come here because you win our father Chandrika Rai and make Nitish Kumar Kumar the Chief Minister again. He further said that I will come among you in a few days. You are expected to press the button on the arrow impression, because it is a matter of respect for Parsa.