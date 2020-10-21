Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya will increase the odds of stunning! Blessed by touching CM Nitish’s leg

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:Many colors of Bihar assembly elections are coming out. At the election rallies, as the speech continues, the phase of splashes and splashes continues, while all the big leaders are seeking votes from the public to win their candidates. In the rally, arrows of blistering speech and fierce statements are going on. On Wednesday, a new color has come out in which Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai took a blessing by touching the feet of Nitish Kumar and appealed to the people to vote in favor of the father. Also Read – Promise Your Promise ….. Showers of promises in Bihar elections, what party has done to the public, know

Let us know that on Wednesday, the Chief Minister of the state Nitish Kumar had reached for election campaign in Parsa assembly constituency of Saran district, Lalu's Samadhi Chandrika Rai, who left RJD and came to JDU, is a candidate of Janata Dal United. Lalu Yadav's daughter-in-law and Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya Rai were also present on the stage with their father. He touched Nitish Kumar's feet in this election meeting and took his blessings.

After this, while addressing the gathering, Aishwarya Rai said that I have come to seek votes from all of you for my father. It is a matter of respect for the Parsa assembly constituency. During her address, Aishwarya herself also hinted at entering politics. He said that I will come to you soon after.

Nitish Kumar attacked the Lalu family, said – this is not corrected

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar for the first time mentioned the breakdown of marriage of Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai and said that a educated girl was treated in this way. Nature must have made some arrangement for this act. He said that we had gone to the wedding but no one liked what happened after that.

Nitish Kumar said that insulting women and such treatment with them is absolutely inappropriate. They may not understand right now. But in future the punishment for this act done against the woman will surely be punished. It is very dangerous to insult women.

Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai was married to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, but this marriage did not last long. At present, the divorce case between the two is in court. For this reason, after the relations between the two families deteriorated, Chandrika Rai left Lalu and joined Nitish Kumar’s JDU.