Lalu’s Lal Tej Pratap gave a befitting respond to Kangana Ranaut, wrote this giant factor by means of appearing the image…

Bihar Information: The debate over the independence commentary of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut isn't taking its title to prevent. There's a ruckus in Bihar additionally relating to his commentary. First, the daughter-in-law of Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi scolded Kangana Ranaut, whilst now Lal Tej Pratap Yadav of RJD supremo Lalu has additionally given a befitting respond to Kangana Ranaut. He has additionally shared an image of Kangana Ranaut along with his tweet.

Tej Pratap Yadav has stated that don't humiliate the martyr freedom opponents by means of pronouncing that the rustic were given freedom in 2014. On the similar time, he stated that if he had no longer sacrificed for the rustic, even as of late he would had been cleansing footwear and slippers at an Englishman's area. Allow us to inform you that all over a up to date program, Kangana Ranaut had mentioned getting actual freedom in 2014. On which he's getting numerous grievance. More than a few criticisms are being made towards him.

Tej Pratap tweeted… wrote – see what he would had been doing

Tej Pratap Yadav has tweeted about this. He wrote, “When some other people had been apologizing to the British, then the heroes of the rustic had been kissing the noose, then by means of pronouncing that the rustic has were given independence after 2014, then don’t humiliate the liberty opponents who had been martyred for the rustic’s sake in the event that they If he had no longer sacrificed for the sake of the rustic, even as of late he would had been cleansing footwear and slippers in the home of an Englishman.

When some other people had been apologizing to the British, then the heroes of the rustic had been kissing the noose, so by means of pronouncing that the rustic has were given independence after 2014, then don’t insult the liberty opponents who had been martyred for the rustic, if they didn’t sacrifice for the sake of the rustic, then as of late Even in an Englishman’s area, footwear and slippers had been being wiped clean. percent.twitter.com/2y4YQyG5e3 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 12, 2021

Ranaut on Thursday courted controversy by means of pronouncing that India were given “actual independence” in 2014. His oblique reference used to be to the approaching to energy of the BJP executive underneath the management of Narendra Modi. In conjunction with this, Ranaut had termed the independence given to the rustic within the yr 1947 as ‘begging’.