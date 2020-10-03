Lalu’s Lal Tej Pratap suddenly fell on the ground after eating a gush, then ran away when Rabri reached

Tejprata Yadav: The health of Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav), the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, has suddenly deteriorated today. It is being told that the team of doctors has reached his residence. Also, an ambulance has been called at his residence. Rabri Devi is with her son. It is being said that suddenly he fell unconscious and started to suffer. Also Read – Poster in Bihar ‘No Hate to Modi, Nitish Teri Khair Nahin’ What is LJP’s wish?

According to the information received, he went to the residence of his mother and former CM Rabri Devi twice on Saturday morning, after which, suddenly his health started getting worse. There is a crowd of supporters outside Tejapratap's house. It is being told that around 50 numbers of his supporters are present.

The health of Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav suddenly deteriorated on Saturday afternoon. Tej Pratap fell on the ground after an affair and started to suffer. People living with him informed this to mother Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav arrived at their residence on the To M Strand Road as soon as Teja Pratap’s health deteriorated. Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav rushed to Tej Pratap’s room as soon as he got out of the car. Mother and younger brother came to know about Pratap’s condition for a while. After this, he brought with him a residence at 10 Circular Road. Earlier, people present at Tej Pratap’s residence had also called an ambulance.

Let me tell you that Tej Pratap Yadav is very active on social media and he also tweeted his own five hours ago. In this, he shared the tweet of a worker and wrote, “It is our habit to win every battle because” workers like you “are our strength.