Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to the health facility, has problem in respiring

Patna: Former well being minister Tej Pratap Yadav has been admitted to a health facility right here after he complained of stomach ache and problem in respiring. That is the second one time in a month that Tej Pratap has fallen unwell. He's these days present process remedy at a famend health facility in Patna.

In line with a best Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supply, Tej Pratap won a criticism of abdomen pain and shortness of breath on Monday afternoon. To start with, he was once handled on the executive place of dwelling, but if his situation didn't reinforce, medical doctors instructed him to visit the health facility for remedy.

An RJD authentic mentioned that Tej Pratap was once straight away taken to a significant health facility in Patna. His situation is commonplace now. His stomach ultrasound has been achieved. Previous this month, on sixth July additionally, he had bother respiring and stomach ache. Then his more youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav had reached his space. Then again, Tejashwi Yadav's plan to visit Delhi on Monday had already been made. When he was once about to board the aircraft, he were given details about his brother's unwell well being. It was once handiest after speaking at the telephone along with his brother that he traveled forward.