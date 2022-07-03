Lamar Odom revealed that Kobe Brynat communicates with him through dreams: the special request he makes of him

Lamar Odom junto a Kobe Bryant (AP)

Lamar Odom He was one of the basketball players closest to Kobe Bryantso much so that the late star of Los Angeles Lakers He had been one of the most supportive when he was on the verge of death in 2015. Now, more than two years after the death of his friend, he revealed that he has the possibility of speaking with him often during his dreams.

In a short chat with TMZOdom said: “He appears in my dreams. He just comes up and talks to me, he tells me, ‘Hold on, he keeps fighting.’”. When asked about this, he explained that in general these dreams are related to basketball and there they come together to shoot some shots or even play games. “His spirit is very strong”assured.

Both former players of the Californian franchise, in which they shared seven years, had a close relationship that went beyond sports: “For me, he is not far away. Especially when he dreams of someone and talks to you. With this you will definitely remember it always.”

Lamar Odom’s letter to Kobe Bryant after his death

In January 2020, when the helicopter carrying Bryant crashed in Los Angeles, the former basketball player published a letter to express the pain he felt: “On the court he taught me how to build defenses, how to take my time and how to win. It was my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me how to sign my own checks. Of course, Anyone who knows me knows that I have suffered many losses, but the only one that I can compare to this was when I lost my son..

“Even though our relationship was not father/son, but more like he was a teacher and I was his brother, I’m glad I could have been the ying to your yang in the locker room. It was a pleasure”wrote at that time the former player who retired in 2014 and also went through Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicksamong other NBA teams.

Odom debuted in 1999 with the Lakers and retired after the 2013 season with two championship rings, 2009 and 2010. In 2015, after participating in a sex party, he was found unconscious in a porch near Las Vegas. Vegas. After spending several days in a coma, he recovered and dodged death.

