Lana Condor, CDGA Host, Shares Her Favorite Looks

When the Netflix movie “To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than” debuted in 2018, Lana Condor turned a family identify. Condor starred as Lara Jean Music Covey, who wins the guts of sophistication heartthrob Peter (Noah Centineo). She reprised the position within the movie’s sequel, “To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You,” and the third movie, “To All of the Boys: At all times and Eternally.”

This week, Condor will host the Costume Designers Guild Awards on April 13, and calls it a “dream job.” Forward of the occasion, Condor shares her pleasure for internet hosting the night which celebrates excellence in costume design and her favourite movie seems.

What’s it wish to be internet hosting the Costume Designers Guild Awards?

I didn’t suppose that this is able to ever have been attainable. The truth that I’m attending to host this unbelievable awards present is a dream come true.

I get to decorate up and go wild. I haven’t dressed up in a bazillion years. It’s so necessary to spotlight costume designers and uplift their work.

The costume designers that I’ve labored with are crushing it each single day on set. They doing stuff you would by no means think about getting me into these outfits.

[As an actor,] you spend a lot time with them and so they’re so affected person, inventive, form and collaborative, so I’m very excited to be the host.

You talked about the costume designers that you simply’ve labored with, who’s somebody that you simply need to have fun?

Lorraine Carson was the costume designer on “To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than.” I spent extra time together with her than anybody, together with my co-stars.

She sees issues that I’d by no means see. She thinks of issues that I might by no means do. She would work day in and day trip placing collectively costumes, tearing costumes aside, stitching me into costumes and taking me out of them.

I felt she knew my character even higher than I did. That’s what an unbelievable costume designer does, they’ll totally dive in and understand how a personality is expressing their inside ideas by means of costume.

When was the primary time you keep in mind falling in love with costumes, was there a second for you?

The primary film I ever noticed was the animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” with Hans Zimmer doing the rating. The music is so good. However, I keep in mind being 5 years previous, and I fell in love with the lead characters and his outfits. It had flaps and he was always in movement. His costume needed to experience the identical approach he needed to experience Spirit. I believed the motion of the piece was so cool.

I do love interval items. I’ve solely accomplished one interval piece and it was the best second of my life.

I additionally beloved the costumes in “Passengers.” I preferred the simplicity of the uniforms within the science-fiction setting that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt wore.

In case you might put on any gown from film historical past, which one would you put on?

I’d choose Belle’s gown from “Magnificence and the Beast.” That iconic yellow robe with the bell-shaped backside is attractive. It’s stunning. I believe it will be enjoyable to spin and dance in.

Who shall be dressing you for the awards and designing your outfits?

My private stylist Tara Swennen is doing it, She had helped me additional my confidence in style and has been serving to me hone in on what I like. She’s been placing me in outfits the place I really feel empowered. She has additionally pulled quite a bit from Asian designers which is a giant deal and so necessary to me.