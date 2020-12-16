Lana Del Rey, Chicks to Perform at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Show

The annual Ally Coalition Expertise Show is among the finest advantages of the yr, which has seen stellar performances previously from Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Lorde, the (Dixie) Chicks, the Nationwide, Carly Rae Jepsen and Antonoff himself.

Whereas this yr’s occasion can be digital, the lineup is simply as stellar as ever, with Del Rey, the Chicks, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers, Hayley Williams, Sleater-Kinney, Tierra Whack, Clairo and plenty of extra (the total lineup seems under). It takes place on Monday, December 21 at 9 p.m. ET solely on Twitch.TV/JackAntonoff.

This yr’s occasion can be free to view with a instructed donation. To RSVP for the present go to Twitch.TV/JackAntonoff. To be taught extra about Expertise Show and to donate to TAC, go to TAC’s Expertise Show Motion Middle.

Monies raised all through the night can be used to distribute to associate organizations across the nation that serve the LGBTQ youth group, together with however not solely, BreakOUT!, BU Wellness Community, Misplaced-n-Discovered Youth, New Options, Oakland LGBTQ Group Middle, and the Ruth Ellis Middle. These organizations deal with homelessness and create secure, affirming areas. 40% of youth experiencing homelessness determine as LGBTQ.

The night time will once more be curated by founding members Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff, and can characteristic performances by Huge Purple Machine, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, Tierra Whack, Hayley Williams, and shock visitors.

Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wooden Jr., will seem to present one-minute units of rise up, and Rachael Ray will share her favourite one minute recipe. The night can be produced by NAACP & EMMY-nominated Michael Matuza (MBM Leisure).

“The TAC expertise present is the night time of the yr I look ahead to most,” notes TAC co-founder Jack Antonoff. “Clearly we are able to’t meet in particular person this yr, however the cash this present raises is extra necessary than ever, contemplating how disproportionately marginalized communities have been affected by the pandemic. This present is at all times about getting my pals collectively and retaining issues actually free, so magic can occur. This yr can be no completely different – tons in retailer. Play it loud and have a celebration at dwelling trigger this one is gonna be one thing else.”

Main up to the present, followers may even have a chance to get a signed guitar from Jack Antonoff by both donating to TAC or by taking motion to finish conversion remedy. As well as, all followers who donate $10 or extra, earlier than or throughout the present, can be entered to win a pair of Bose headphones. To donate or to take motion, please go to TAC’s Expertise Show Motion Middle.

“Our group continues to encourage and assist one another and the causes they care about, and collectively have raised greater than $83 million for charity in 2020,” stated Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content material at Twitch. “We’re thrilled to associate with The Ally Coalition to host this yr’s Expertise Show on Twitch, which is able to see a few of the largest names in music and leisure coming collectively to increase funds for an incredible and far wanted trigger – supporting LGBTQ youth organizations throughout the U.S., with a concentrate on Black LGBTQ youth.”