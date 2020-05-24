Lana Del Rey Drops Spoken-Word Track, ‘Patent Leather Do-Over’ – Variety

Capping a web-based controversy that has performed out over the previous few days, Lana Del Rey dropped a brand new spoken-word piece titled “Patent Leather Do-Over,” that includes music by Jack Antonoff, late Saturday. The singer sparked consideration with a forcefully worded Thursday put up during which she wrote she was being accused by critics of “glamorizing abuse” and held to a unique customary than fellow feminine artists like Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, who “have had quantity ones with songs about being horny, carrying no garments, f—ing, dishonest, and so forth.” (you’ll be able to learn all about that right here.)

In a follow-up Saturday put up, the singer stated the brand new piece would seem on “Behind the Iron Gates — Insights From an Establishment,” the second of two spoken-word LPs she has recorded, and which she says is due in March; the singer beforehand introduced her first spoken phrase album “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass,” in addition to a follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” which options in depth collaboration with Antonoff.

In “Patent Leather Do-Over,” Del Rey talks concerning the late British poet Sylvia Plath and her best-known work, “The Bell Jar.”

“Sylvia, I knew what you meant once you talked about swimming within the ocean and leaving your patent leather-based black footwear pointed in the direction of it when you swam. It tickled you to depart them there,” Del Rey says, persevering with with a reference to Plath’s husband, poet Ted Hughes.

“It was the considered a younger little one, or of a misplaced fairy. It jogged my memory of who I’m. It’s why I’m now at this facility by the ocean and why I’m going barefoot, and why I’m going calmly. Why I go away my footwear up by the stairway. I do it for you and I do it for me. As a result of having discovered from others and from you, I discovered there was a lacking piece to discovering existential calmness and home bliss to result in peace. So see, you’ll be able to’t fall in love with a person like Ted or a musician who sings about being free.”