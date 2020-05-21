Lana Del Rey Slams Critics Who Say She ‘Glamorizes Abuse’ – Variety

In a protracted assertion posted on Instagram early Thursday, Lana Del Rey slammed critics who say she “glamorizes abuse,” took a dig at Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé who “have had quantity ones with songs about being horny, sporting no garments, fucking, dishonest,” and revealed that she is releasing a brand new album, presumably the follow-up to her critically revered 2019 album “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” on Sept. 5.

Okay! From the highest, Del Rey’s always-complicated relationship with critics has grown extra contentious in recent times, significantly in a surprisingly barbed trade with longtime NPR music author Ann Powers, who in her “Rockwell” evaluation described the singer’s “persona as a foul woman to whom dangerous issues are completed.” Del Rey responded angrily, “I don’t even relate to at least one remark you made concerning the music. There’s nothing raw about me. To write down about me is nothing like it’s to be with me. By no means had a persona. By no means wanted one.”

After dragging the above-named artists originally of Thursday’s broadside, she continues, “Can I please return to singing about being embodied, feeling lovely by being in love even when the connection will not be good, or dancing for cash — or no matter I would like ––with out being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse???????

“I’m fed up with feminine writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in actuality I’m only a glamorous individual singing concerning the realities of what we’re all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships everywhere in the world,” she continues.

Because it was together with her public battle with Powers, Del Rey’s broader level — “I’ve been sincere and optimistic concerning the difficult relationships I’ve had. Information flash! That’s simply how it’s for a lot of girls.” — could also be obfuscated by her aggressive feedback about fellow feminine artists, most of whom are individuals of colour, and music critics, somewhat than the cultural syndromes behind the state of affairs.

“Let this be clear, I’m not not a feminist – however there must be a spot in feminism for ladies who look and act like me – the form of lady who says no however males hear sure – the form of girls who’re slated mercilessly for being their genuine, delicate selves, the form of girls who get their very own tales and voices taken away from them by stronger girls or by males who hate girls.” (learn the complete submit beneath).

The album in query is presumably the prolific artist’s follow-up to “Rockwell,” which she has stated will likely be known as “White Sizzling Ceaselessly,” somewhat than a spoken-word album whose deliberate launch was sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The written submit was adopted by a pair of images, one in every of two younger youngsters enjoying with their backs turned to the digicam, and one other of Jack Antonoff, who cowrote and coproduced a lot of “Rockwell” and is presumably concerned with the brand new album as nicely.

