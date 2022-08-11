Lance Armstrong’s new life after doping: he married a yoga teacher in a luxurious vineyard complex

Lance Armstrong with his new wife Anna Hansen (@lancearmstrong)

Lance Armstrong He was considered one of the best athletes in the world of his time. He came to consecrate himself seven times as the winner of the Tour de France, the most important cycling competition in the world, after overcoming testicular cancer with metastases in his lungs and brain. Everything changed in 2012 when, after an investigation, it was detected that the American had used doping practices with the aim of improving their sports performance.

After starring in a case that marked his life, Armstrong tried to tell his story in different interviews and documentaries. He was stripped of all his achievements and his last name was marked in the black history of the sports world. Today, at the age of 50, the former cyclist married Anna Hansen, the couple with whom he went through the entire accusatory process for his doping cases. And he did it in a luxurious property located in Marseille, France.

“Better. Day. Never. I married the love of my life. It was very special to have our children there as well. It was a night full of laughter and many tears of joy. Anna, you have been my absolute rock for the last 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived without you.”, were the first words that Lance used in an extensive publication that he made on his social networks to highlight the importance of his new wife after the trauma he suffered with the doping accusations.

The former cyclist married in an exclusive complex in Marseille, France (@lancearmstrong)

Anna is a yoga teacher. She is ten years younger than Armstrong and they have been together since 2008. She is the mother of two of the former cyclist’s five children, Olivia Marie (11 years old) and Max Armstrong (13).. Armstrong’s new wife was born in Colorado and began her career as a yoga instructor and giving online tutorials during the pandemic, which allowed her to become known in the digital world. “Move with Anna”, has as its slogan the “movement to nourish your body”. She herself took it upon herself to mention that she founded her brand with “the intention of offering a variety of yoga for anyone, anywhere.”

The former road cycling world champion is also the father of Luke, 22, and twins Isabelle and Grace, both 20, from his first marriage to Kristin Richard.

After getting engaged in 2017, the marriage union arrived in the exclusive Chateau La Costea luxurious complex surrounded by vineyards located in Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, a French commune and town in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, very close to Marseille.

The space where Armostrong got married in Marseille (@villalacoste)

The space where Armstrong got married is located in an area between hills and, as shown on his social networks, it is a privileged place for anyone who decides to hold a meeting. Have a winery with gastronomy and also officiates as an open-air museum that receives large traveling exhibitions by prestigious artists. It also has several restaurants and a five-star resort with a spa where residents can get massages and other options. The value of one night is around 2 thousand euros.

“I am very proud of the couple we have become. It took us a lot of work, a lot of work, and I’m very glad we did it. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family. I hope everyone is having a great summer-I’m sure as hell, ”Armostrong concluded in his post, in which he added a dozen photos that portrayed one of the most special moments of his new life.

The man who knew how to found Livestrong He invested part of his profits in various companies such as WEDU, Next Ventures -venture capital fund- or Lift Vodka, in a new chapter of his life more than 25 years after being diagnosed with an illness that he managed to overcome.

THE BEST PHOTOS OF LANCE ARMOSTRON’S WEDDING

@lancearmstrong

@lancearmstrong

@lancearmstrong

@villalacoste

@lancearmstrong

@lancearmstrong

@villalacoste

