Lance Heflin Lifeless: ‘America’s Most Wished’ Executive Producer Was 67

Lance Heflin, former government producer of “America’s Most Wished,” died Nov. 15 after a short hospital keep, his consultant confirmed to Selection. He was 67.

Heflin’s work on “America’s Most Wished” led to the arrest of greater than 1,000 fugitives, together with 17 from the FBI’s Ten Most Wished Criminals listing. Throughout his 22 years as government producer, the investigative collection additionally reunited over 30 kidnapped youngsters with their households. On the time of the present’s cancellation in 2012, it was the longest-running collection with 25 seasons, a report that has since been surpassed by “The Simpsons.”

Born and raised in Independence, Mo., Heflin — son of late Missouri Sen. Clarence Heflin — attended the College of Missouri Faculty of Journalism, the place he discovered his love for tv because the managing editor of the college’s information station, KOMU.

Heflin spent his early profession in Miami, as a photographer at then WCKT (now WSVN), and an investigative producer at WPLG. His protection unpacked the failure of federal applications to enhance underserved neighborhoods in Miami and the smuggling of Haitian refugees.

The longtime journalist moved on to CBS Information, the place he was a founding producer of the true crime collection, “48 Hours.” In 1989, he left the collection to government produce “America’s Most Wished” at Fox. Heflin co-founded Straight Shooter Manufacturing in 1995 and created two reveals, “Manhunter” and “America’s Most Wished: Last Justice.”

After retiring from “America’s Most Wished,” Heflin labored on the Vint Hill Craft Vineyard in Virginia, an area vineyard his household constructed from scratch.

Heflin is survived by his spouse Jan Evans, sons Patrick and Walker, sister Linda Hobbs and brother Randy.

Whereas there will probably be no in-person service this 12 months, his household created a Fb web page for household, mates and colleagues to have fun his profession. Memorial donations might be made in Heflin’s title to the Nationwide Middle for Lacking and Exploited Kids.