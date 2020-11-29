Landmine Blast in Chhattisgarh: landmine blast in Chhattisgarh, CRPF officer martyred, seven jawans injured

Landmine Blast in Chhattisgarh: The Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force has been killed and seven other soldiers injured in the landmine blast in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. On Sunday, Inspector General of Police of Bastar region, Sundararaj P, said that Naxals detonated a landmine in a forest near Tadmetla village under Chintalnar police station area of ​​Sukma district. In this incident, Nitin P. Bhalerao, Assistant Commandant of 206 Cobra Battalion of CRPF was killed and seven other soldiers were injured. Earlier on Saturday night, the police officers had informed about the injuries of five soldiers in this incident. Also Read – Chhattisgarh News: Security forces arrested two Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Sundararaj told, "CRPF personnel were sent to patrol in Chintalnar area. The security forces personnel were in the forest of Tadmetla village at around 8.30 pm on Saturday, when the Naxalites detonated a landmine. Eight people, including assistant commandant Bhalerao, were injured in the incident. "They said that there was no information about firing during the incident."

Inspector General of Police said that on Saturday, five soldiers were injured in the incident. Later it was learned that three other jawans were also injured in this incident. He said that after getting information about the incident, the injured jawans were taken out of the jungle by helicopter and they were sent to Raipur for treatment.

Sundararaj told that the Assistant Commandant has died from the injured and seven other injured soldiers are being treated in a private hospital in Raipur. Police officer said that the operation against Naxalites is going on in the area.

