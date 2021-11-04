Lando Norris caused a sensation with his arrival in Mexico for the Formula 1 GP

The McLaren driver prepares to compete in Mexican territory (Photo: Mike Blake / REUTERS)

The charismatic Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris, is already in Aztec territory to compete this weekend in the Grand Prix of Mexico. The driver of the team McLaren It caused a stir among his Mexican followers, who demonstrated through different social networks to welcome him to the country.

The Briton has positioned himself as one of the pilots most loved by the Mexican fans. Norris, from 21 years, alluded to Mexico thanks to the collaboration with McLaren to produce and use a cap inspired by Aztec culture. In addition, he was recently seen wearing a charro costume and a fake mustache at a party organized between him and some of his friends, which generated mixed comments from the public.

The colorful cap has a meaning remembering the celebration of Dia de Muertos. The campaign is in commemoration of the Grand Prix of Mexico to be held between November 5 and 7 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack. The garment was seen in a publication of the team in its official accounts, which its two drivers will use, Daniel Ricciardo and Norris on their visit to Mexico City.

Norris has been in charge of positioning himself as Sergio Pérez’s “uncomfortable rival” (Photo: Mike Blake / REUTERS)



The article has an approximate price of MXN 928 and is available to all followers through the official page of McLaren. It is expected that this cap is not the only surprise from the teams of the Formula 1 on his arrival in the Mexican city, so the fans are still waiting before the weekend.

This season, Norris has taken it upon himself to position himself as the “Uncomfortable rival” by Sergio Pérez, which has meant an unpleasant surprise for the Mexican since this scenario was the least expected at the beginning of the competitions. The Briton has managed to take advantage of the tracks on several occasions, in addition, he has starred in friction between the McLaren and Red Bull cars, which has fueled this rivalry in recent months.

The different teams will continue giving what to talk about this week while one by one makes their arrival to national territory. The workforce of the Mexican Grand Prix continues to work at a forced march to set up the facilities of the venue where the best motorists in the world will meet.

Checo Pérez prepares to compete at home in the Mexican GP (Photo: Reuters)

With the fury that the next GP has caused and the expectation to see Sergio Checo Pérez Get on the podium in his native country, Red Bull prepared an event in one of the most important streets of Mexico City. Reforma will house the Show Run 2021, where the Aztec pilot will parade above the car Red Bull RB7, accompanied by a great show.

The organization for this great exhibition has caused closures in the busy avenue due to the installation of the structures that will be used for the presentations. This caused complications in city traffic during this Tuesday and this is expected to continue in the same way for at least the next two days.

A certain sector of the Mexican public began to complain about the situation through social networks. Thus, Czech He dedicated a few words by way of apology where he regretted that this interfered with the routines of hundreds of people.

KEEP READING:

Why the Russian Brailovsky prefers Chicharito Hernández over Cristiano Ronaldo

Why the Pachuca players will pay the tickets to their fans in the game against San Luis

“I have seen that they are upset with me”: Checo Pérez’s apologies for causing chaos in Reforma