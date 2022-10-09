Landslide in Venezuela: after several hours without official information, the Chavista dictatorship confirmed at least 22 dead and more than 50 missing

Landslide in Las Tejerías, Venezuela

The heavy rains recorded this Saturday, October 8 in the state Aragua caused a landslide in The Weavers. After several hours without official information, the Chavista dictatorship finally confirmed at least 22 dead and 50 missing.

The report was provided by the vice president of the regime, Delcy Rodriguez, who inspected and toured the affected areas. Nicolás Maduro, meanwhile, decreed a national tragedy and three days of mourning.

Due to the downpours, the flow of water increased in at least five streams or small rivers in the Tejerías area in the state of Aragua, about 67 kilometers southwest of Caracas, which dragged large tree trunks on Saturday night, among others, said the official in statements released by the official television station.

Floods in Venezuela

The Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, M/G Carlos Perez Ampuedaindicated this Sunday in a Twitter message that a thousand officials from his direction and police “continue the search and rescue plan in Las Tejerías (…) due to the overflow of the Quebrada Los Patos.”

the opposition leader Juan Guaido denounced the lack of information. “While 18 deaths have already been reported due to the rains in #Tejerias, this is what the dictatorship’s channels broadcast at 12:00 pm, even without reporting despite kidnapping and usurping the state. In the face of an indolent dictatorship, everyone’s solidarity is more important than ever”, he wrote on Twitter and showed how the official media do not report on the tragedy.

“At least 18 families in mourning after the latest rainfall that left more than 50 missing and material damage in Santo Michelena, Aragua state. Unassisted and vulnerable families,” added Fabiana Rosales, wife of Guaidó.

The opposition leader Henrique Capriles He also expressed himself on his social networks: “All solidarity with our people from Tejerías in Aragua. Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and we pray that the disappeared appear healthy. All recognition to those who provide support in rescue, recovery and community information.”

The journalist Daniel Colina, from the place, reported through his Twitter account that the emergency groups runofficially report at least 54 missing, 21 affected sectors and 15 affected companies, after the landslide.

For its part, karina carpio, governor of the state of Aragua, only reported this Sunday that at least 21 sectors were affected in the municipality. 15 local businesses were also damaged.

“This rain of at least an hour and a half affected the community,” he said. He added that there are houses destroyed and that the inhabitants are without electricity after these rains.

As detailed We monitorCarpio asked citizens not to share on social networks the videos that show the devastation generated because, in his opinion, they are “Dantesque images” that “arouse anguish in the community.”

But, in reality, what there is is a silencing of the situation.

Fabricio Henriquez, political leader of Voluntad Popular in Aragua state, said that other municipalities reported rains with strong winds, such as Zamora, Bolívar, José Félix Ribas. In addition, areas near the Choroní river were on alert for a possible overflow.

This Saturday there were rains with electric shocks in the states of Mérida, Falcón, Yaracuy, Carabobo, Aragua, Caracas, Miranda, Anzoátegui, Sucre, Monagas, Delta Amacuro, Bolívar and Amazonas, according to a report from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. (Inameh) from Venezuela.

In Miranda, Civil Protection cleared a road in the municipality of El Hatillo that was obstructed by a landslide of moderate magnitude, which limited traffic.

Likewise, officials were deployed in the Portuguesa state to inspect Trunk Bridge 5 where there is a 25% increase in the water level of the Sarare River.

