Phillemon Mosby works on Poruma to toughen the snoozing Kulkalgau Ya language he was once taught by way of his grandmother

In a neighborhood garden at the island of Poruma inside the overdue 1980s, Lillah Pearson under no circumstances stopped speaking Kulkalgau Ya to her grandson, Phillemon Mosby.

Kulkalgau Ya, spoken at the central islands of the Torres Strait, is doubtless one of the four dialects of the Kala Lagaw Ya language.

Proceed learning…