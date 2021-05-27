Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Lanuakum AO (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He’s perfect recognized for enjoying the lead damaging function of Thapa within the internet sequence The Final Hour. With the exception of this, Lanuakum is understood for his excellent efficiency within the Bollywood movie Axone. He has been energetic within the leisure trade since 2013.

Bio

Actual Identify Lanuakum AO
Career Actor
Date of Delivery Now not Recognized
Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized
Delivery Position Longsa Village, Mokokchung, Nagaland
Nationality Indian
House The city Mokokchung, Nagaland
Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized
School Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Movie : Axone (2019)
Axone (2020)

Internet Collection : The Final Hour (2021)
The Last Hour (2021)
Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft
Weight 60 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Dancing and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Girlfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had

Some Details About Lanuakum AO

  • Lanuakum AO at the beginning hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.
  • He discovered performing from the Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi.
  • In 2019, he were given the chance to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer movie Axone.
  • He’s a well known identify within the North-East movie trade and has labored in lots of native motion pictures and theatres.
  • In 2021, he were given a chance to paintings in Amazon High’s internet sequence The Final Hour. On this sequence, he labored with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and so on.
The Last Hour - Official Teaser | Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen | Amazon Original

If in case you have extra information about Lanuakum AO. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here