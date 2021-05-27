Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He’s perfect recognized for enjoying the lead damaging function of Thapa within the internet sequence The Final Hour. With the exception of this, Lanuakum is understood for his excellent efficiency within the Bollywood movie Axone. He has been energetic within the leisure trade since 2013.

Bio

Actual Identify Lanuakum AO Career Actor Date of Delivery Now not Recognized Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Delivery Position Longsa Village, Mokokchung, Nagaland Nationality Indian House The city Mokokchung, Nagaland Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Axone (2019)

Internet Collection : The Final Hour (2021)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Some Details About Lanuakum AO

Lanuakum AO at the beginning hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.

He discovered performing from the Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi.

In 2019, he were given the chance to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer movie Axone.

He’s a well known identify within the North-East movie trade and has labored in lots of native motion pictures and theatres.

In 2021, he were given a chance to paintings in Amazon High’s internet sequence The Final Hour. On this sequence, he labored with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and so on.

If in case you have extra information about Lanuakum AO. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

