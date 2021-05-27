Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He’s perfect recognized for enjoying the lead damaging function of Thapa within the internet sequence The Final Hour. With the exception of this, Lanuakum is understood for his excellent efficiency within the Bollywood movie Axone. He has been energetic within the leisure trade since 2013.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Lanuakum AO
|Career
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|Now not Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Delivery Position
|Longsa Village, Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Movie : Axone (2019)
Internet Collection : The Final Hour (2021)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6″ Ft
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing and Taking part in Guitar
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Some Details About Lanuakum AO
- Lanuakum AO at the beginning hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.
- He discovered performing from the Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi.
- In 2019, he were given the chance to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer movie Axone.
- He’s a well known identify within the North-East movie trade and has labored in lots of native motion pictures and theatres.
- In 2021, he were given a chance to paintings in Amazon High’s internet sequence The Final Hour. On this sequence, he labored with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and so on.
