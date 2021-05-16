Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He’s best possible identified for enjoying the lead adverse position of Thapa within the internet collection The Final Hour. Excluding this, Lanuakum is understood for his excellent efficiency within the Bollywood movie Axone. He has been energetic within the leisure trade since 2013.

Bio

Actual Identify Lanuakum AO Occupation Actor Date of Beginning Now not Recognized Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Beginning Position Mokokchung, Nagaland Nationality Indian House The town Mokokchung, Nagaland Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Nationwide College of Drama, New Delhi Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Axone (2019)



Internet Sequence : The Final Hour (2021)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Dancing and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Some Details About Lanuakum AO

Lanuakum AO at the beginning hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.

He realized performing from the Nationwide College of Drama, New Delhi.

In 2019, he were given the chance to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer movie Axone.

He’s a well known title within the North-East movie trade and has labored in lots of native movies and theatres.

In 2021, he were given a possibility to paintings in Amazon High’s internet collection The Final Hour. On this collection, he labored with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and so on.

When you’ve got extra information about Lanuakum AO. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

