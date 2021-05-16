Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He’s best possible identified for enjoying the lead adverse position of Thapa within the internet collection The Final Hour. Excluding this, Lanuakum is understood for his excellent efficiency within the Bollywood movie Axone. He has been energetic within the leisure trade since 2013.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Lanuakum AO
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Beginning
|Now not Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Beginning Position
|Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Mokokchung, Nagaland
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Nationwide College of Drama, New Delhi
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Movie : Axone (2019)
Internet Sequence : The Final Hour (2021)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6″ Ft
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Dancing and Taking part in Guitar
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Price
|Now not To be had
Some Details About Lanuakum AO
- Lanuakum AO at the beginning hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.
- He realized performing from the Nationwide College of Drama, New Delhi.
- In 2019, he were given the chance to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer movie Axone.
- He’s a well known title within the North-East movie trade and has labored in lots of native movies and theatres.
- In 2021, he were given a possibility to paintings in Amazon High’s internet collection The Final Hour. On this collection, he labored with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and so on.
