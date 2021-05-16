Lanuakum AO (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Lanuakum AO is an Indian actor. He’s best possible identified for enjoying the lead adverse position of Thapa within the internet collection The Final Hour. Excluding this, Lanuakum is understood for his excellent efficiency within the Bollywood movie Axone. He has been energetic within the leisure trade since 2013.

Bio

Actual Identify Lanuakum AO
Occupation Actor
Date of Beginning Now not Recognized
Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized
Beginning Position Mokokchung, Nagaland
Nationality Indian
House The town Mokokchung, Nagaland
Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized
School Nationwide College of Drama, New Delhi
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Movie : Axone (2019)
Axone (2020)
Internet Sequence : The Final Hour (2021)
The Last Hour (2021)
Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft
Weight 60 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Dancing and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Girlfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Price Now not To be had

Some Details About Lanuakum AO

  • Lanuakum AO at the beginning hails from Mokokchung, Nagaland.
  • He realized performing from the Nationwide College of Drama, New Delhi.
  • In 2019, he were given the chance to make a Bollywood debut with the Sayani Gupta starrer movie Axone.
  • He’s a well known title within the North-East movie trade and has labored in lots of native movies and theatres.
  • In 2021, he were given a possibility to paintings in Amazon High’s internet collection The Final Hour. On this collection, he labored with Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and so on.
The Last Hour - Official Teaser | Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen | Amazon Original

When you’ve got extra information about Lanuakum AO. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

