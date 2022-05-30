Lanús defeated Estudiantes 1-0 and became champion of the Reserve tournament

* The best of the Reserve final

Lanus beat 1-0 to Students from La Plata and became champion of the League Cup Reserva. The goal of garnet the striker scored it Gonzalo Torres 26 minutes into the first stage in the decisive match played at the stadium Centenary of Quilmes, and meant the fourth star for those directed by Rodrigo Acostabrother of Lautaro: they dominated the category in the 1997/98, 2010/11, 2019/20 seasons and the recent tournament played in the first half of 2022.

The champion’s path to the final began with a second place in Zone 2 with a total of 25 points, which gave him the right to face Banfield in the quarterfinals. In the Clásico del Sur he erased the Drill from the penalty spot after equalizing 1-1 in regular time, beat Central Cordoba de Santiago del Estero in the semi-finals 2-1 to claim their place in the showdown.

On the other hand, Estudiantes was the one who led the group of the garnet with 27 units and also eliminated his lifelong rival, Gymnastics of La Plata, from the twelve steps after drawing goalless in the first 90 minutes. A week later he authoritatively defeated River Plate 3-1 at the UNO stadium and entered the match for the title.

El Granate beat Estudiantes by the minimum

With a 4-3-3 as a favorite scheme and John Paul Krilanovich as captain and banner of the team, the brand new Reserve champion signals to Jorge Almiron so that it begins to film the great promises that showed a good performance throughout the year.

Even more so if you take into account the 12th position of the First Division squad in the recent Professional League Cup and the need for a large squad for the corresponding clashes in the Argentine Cup compared to Godoy Cruz and round of 16 of the South American contra Valley Independent in the second half of 2022.

In the context of a close final, Garnet hit in the first half and then sought to hurt with spaces, against an opponent who had a hard time hurting, beyond the fact that he tried above all with aerial balls. It was not the most brilliant definition for everything that was at stake, but Lanús celebrated. And above all, it celebrates the good values ​​that it will continue to have to form future teams and shore up its economy with the sale of its projects once they settle in the elite.

