Lanús will seek to turn his series against Independiente del Valle: time, TV and formations

Lanús will receive Independiente del Valle with the intention of sealing their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana (API – DANIEL MOLINEROS)

The second round of the Copa Sudamericana will lower its curtain this Thursday with three commitments, which will reveal who will be the last to enter the top eight of the competition. The first game of the day will be at the stadium City of Lanus Nestor Diaz Perez and it will put face to face two teams that already know what it is to lift this trophy. From 19.15, Monanús will receive Independiente del Valle. The referee will be the Chilean Cristian Garay and will televise ESPN.

In the first leg, played at Quito in the Atahualpa Olympic Stadiumthe Ecuadorians stayed with an agonizing victory by 2 to 1 thanks to a goal from Jaime Ayoví and they arrive in Buenos Aires with an advantage. The Argentine Richard Schunke had opened the scoring and Toto Belmonte the transitory tie.

The garnetdespite advancing as first in Group A (leaving Barcelona from Ecuador, Montevideo Wanderers and Metropolitans from Ecuador on the way), He does not arrive at the best moment for this match, since he only won in one of his last seven appearances and lost in four of his last five games. In the Professional League, after the 3-0 win against Unión in Santa Fe, they finished second to last in the standings with 5 units, surpassing only Defensa y Justicia, Rosario Central and Aldosivi.

Regarding the 11 he used in Ecuador, Jorge Almirón will make two modifications and will stop a more offensive team with the income of the juveniles Mateo Sanabria and Lucas Varaldo by Maximiliano González and Yonatan Cabral. The Colombian Raúl Loaiza will also be in the middle of the field, the only incorporation that Garnet came to register for this instance (he also added the Colombian Felipe Aguilar and the Paraguayan Iván Cazal and is close to finalizing the landing of the Uruguayan Luciano Boggio).

The visit, which was champion in the 2019 edition, started the cycle of Argentine Martín Anselmi in a great way by stringing together three wins in a row. They also accumulate five matches without defeats. The albiceleste took the reins of the team after being left out of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. They finished third, behind Atlético Mineiro and Deportes Tolima and ahead of América MG.

It is worth remembering that in this instance, in addition to implementing the VAR, in case of equality the away goals do not break the tie. The winner of this match will be measured in the quarterfinals against Deportivo Táchira from Venezuelawho comes from giving the big blow of the contest by eliminating Santos on penalties in Brazil.

Likely formations:

Lanus: Fernando Monetti; Braian Aguirre, Mathias Perez, Diego Braghieri, Nicholas Pasquini; Matthew Sanabria, Thomas Belmonte, Raul Loaiza, Lautaro Acosta; Joseph Sand and Luke Varaldo. DT: Jorge Almiron.

Valley Independent: Wellington Ramirez; Matthew Carabajal, Richard Shunke, Louis Segovia; Lautaro Diaz, Lawrence Faravelli, Jhoanner Chavez, Fernando Gaibor, Junior Sornoza; Jonathan Bauman and Jaime Ayovi. DT: Martín Anselmi.

Estadio: City of Lanus Nestor Diaz Perez

Referee: Cristian Garay (Chile)

Hour: 19.15

Television: ESPN