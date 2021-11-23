Lapidary sentence of a former figure of English football: “Cristiano Ronaldo ruined Solskjaer”

CR7’s greeting with Solskjaer, in the time they coexisted as player-coach (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

The Manchester United put together a super team to fight on all fronts and, in just a few months, he was already forced to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, His trainer. The Norwegian, who had led a very good campaign last season (he was runner-up in the Premier League), was never able to amalgamate the stars of his squad with the great gem that he incorporated: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Much was said about the relationship between CR7 and DT, about certain friction between the two that had an impact on the field of play. However, the Portuguese said goodbye to Solskjaer with a meaningful message on social networks. “He was my forward when I came to Manchester United and he has been my coach when I returned to the team. But most of all, he is an amazing human being. I wish you the best in whatever life has in store for you now. Good luck, friend, you deserve it ”, the attacker signed.

However, there are specialists who insist that Cristiano’s arrival was decisive for the Norwegian’s departure. One of them is Paul Merson, a historian of English football, winner of six titles during his time at Arsenal and World Cup with his team in France 98. In his role as analyst, he was lapidary.

“I’m sorry for Solskjaer because it was clear that he had a well-defined plan for the team. In the summer, he finally got Sancho and you could see what he wanted: Sancho on one side, Rashford on the other, Cavani running the attack, Greenwood joining the team… Youth, speed, dribbling and lots of energy. On the last market day, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived and that ruined all his work. Everything was thrown away because Manchester United did not become a better team because of him . With Ronaldo you could no longer play the counterattack, for which they hired Sancho. This season, Bruno Fernandes, last year’s best player, barely touched the ball and everything went against Solskjaer ”, was his reflection.

“Don’t get me wrong, Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world but he is the Achilles heel of this team. He’s a legend, but Manchester United have to play as a team to win titles, they don’t need anyone to score 20 goals“, Merson initialed in Sky Sports.

His words, of course, generated a stir in the UK. Cristiano, five times winner of the Ballon d’Or, scored nine goals in all competitions since his return to Manchester. However, the team, despite having other stars such as Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and David De Gea, among others, he failed to give the expected answers during the first months of the season.

In addition, despite being one of the candidates to fight for the leadership, it is 12 units behind the leader, Chelsea, in twelve games played. At the same time, this Tuesday he will have to appear in a key match against Villarreal and he is practically forced to win in Spain to secure his ticket to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Michael Carrick took over as interim coach, at least until the club defines the definitive replacement for Solskjaer. There are several candidates for the bench, among them, Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino (today in PSG) and Julen Lopetegui (today in Seville).

