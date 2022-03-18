Lapidary sentence of a former France star: “The careers of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are finished”

Messi, 34, and Cristiano, 37, were left out of the Champions League in the round of 16

The elimination of Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League leave it to Cristiano Ronaldo already Lionel Messi without reaching the quarterfinals in a new season. At 37 and 34 years old, respectively, the stars did not lose their competitive spirit and hunger for glory.

However, Nicholas Anelkaretired historical French striker, stopped to comment on the two referents and launched a crude opinion. “Their careers are over and I think they are both satisfied with what they have produced for fifteen years”stated on the podcast Rothen Ignites from RMC Sport. And he added about the club changes: “Messi surprises me more than Ronaldo. I thought that Messi was going to wander in the French championship and that Ronaldo was going to suffer a little more, because the Premier League for me is a more difficult championship in terms of the impact on and off the field.

In addition, he explained that for him “There will be no more players so they will dominate world football so much” and that “they have been fifteen years above all”. However, he added that the age factor is something to take into account and more so at this point in their careers: “It is logical to see them slow down. It is normal”.

The Frenchman knew how to defend the colors of major European clubs before emigrating to China

To close, he took as an example the different decisions taken by soccer players when deciding to retire from professional activity. “That’s what happened to all the footballers who wanted to spend too much time on the pitch. It’s hard. There are players who did not hesitate to stop at 32, 33, 34 years to finish at the top and not receive criticism. I stopped at 36, but I went to China at 32″, Anelka stressed.

Anelka, who knew how to put on the shirt of the Arsenal of England, that of Real Madridthat of Paris Saint Germain, who played two European Championships and disputed the World Cup in South Africa 2010 With the French team, he usually has fleeting appearances where he makes his points of view clear. At the time he explained that Kylian Mbappé He should have been the boss of the capital club above Messi and he also charged the Argentine for the performances he had in Ligue 1 before winning his seventh Ballon d’Or.

