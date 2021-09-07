Laporta gave details of Messi’s departure from Barcelona: his reaction to seeing him at PSG and the fact that illustrates how the relationship was

Laporta and Messi, together, in March 2021. “I think we were both wrong because the situation was not what we wanted,” said the Barcelona owner about the end of the relationship (LLUIS GENE / AFP)

It was the big hit of the last transfer market: Lionel Messi left Barcelona and went to PSG as a free agent, despite the fact that he had a closed verbal agreement to renew for two years with the Blaugranas. The Financial Fair Play established by the League of Spain and the economic situation of the club were the arguments used by the leadership and repeated by the 34-year-old star, who was left with the feeling that in the institution that feels like home, it is not They did their best to retain him.

As well, Joan Laporta, president of Barsa, reappeared publicly in an interview with Esport3, and referred to the controversial farewell of the idol. “What happened is what has been explained. They are objective data. Everyone can contrast it. We were put under pressure that either we signed the CVC loan or there was no fair play. There was no margin. There was a pre-agreement and we had shook hands. There were several agreements and La Liga seemed to accept it, but then they said no without the CVC. We did not see that it was going to improve and we put an end to the situation ”, he explained, referring to the contribution of the CVC fund to the competition of 2,700 million euros, something that Barcelona and Real Madrid opposed.

Criticism also increased because the forward ended up saying goodbye at a press conference, without the chance to make contact with the public. “We’ll see if he has another one, we shouldn’t rule out anything. We will always be grateful to you. He will always be from Barça “, he pointed. The financial factor was the key for the tie to be cut. However, after Messi’s departure, the club continued to cut high contracts, such as Antoine Griezmann’s. After that, was there no place for Messi’s bond? “Without Griezmann and with the reduction of the captains, Messi would not have been able to stay. But it is important to have lowered the wage bill because next year we will be able to be more ambitious “, he signed.

Against Reims, Messi played his first game for PSG, a historic event that had record audiences in Spain. One of the spectators was Laporta himself. And the image was not exactly attractive to him: “I have seen his debut with PSG and it was strange to see him in another team, a rival … I did not like seeing him with another shirt.”

In addition, he pointed against the “benefits” received by the French cast, backed by Qatari funds. “Has broken all the rules of Financial Fair Play. Besides, the Super League is still alive and in projects like this I coincide with Florentino Pérez ”, he stressed, referring to the owner of Real Madrid.

His words came hours after Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, will distance himself, once again, from the Super League. “A project that has tried to divide us, to make us weaker, but they have failed since they have obtained just the opposite: they have united us and made us stronger.”

Finally, Laporta offered a confession: “I think we were both bad because the situation was not what we wanted. I have not spoken with Messi again”.

