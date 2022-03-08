Laporta spoke about his decision not to renew Messi in Barcelona: “I’m not sorry”

Lionel Mesi had to leave Barcelona in tears (EFE)



This Monday marked the one year anniversary of the triumph at the polls of Joan Laporta as president of Barcelona and for that reason the leader gave an interview to the official media of the Spanish club to take stock of his management. As expected, he was consulted about what was the departure of Lionel Messiwho -against his will- did not renew his bond and left as a free agent for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“It is the saddest decision of all. I would never have wanted to take it, but I’m not sorry either because the club had to be put above everything else. We had to put the institution above everything, which is what we did, even ahead of the best player. The situation was what it was. We bumped into reality,” she noted. Laporta recalled that the club’s numbers were in the red due to Josep Maria Bartomeu’s mismanagement and that is why he was unable to keep the Argentine on the squad.

The current president of Barcelona had always expressed his wishes that Messi continue, but this is the first time he has recognized that there was an option to do so, although in his view this was counterproductive for the club. “It seemed that there was nothing afterwards, but the history of Barça continues and with work and well thought out decisions we could return to the path of success, which is what we are doing. We know that the history of Barcelona continues and with work we can return to the path of success”.

Joan Laporta assured that he put the institution above Messi (Reuters)

In this sense, he was very satisfied with the work of several young promises who have added minutes to the team since his arrival: “Barça has opened a stage that I hope will be splendid. And we are doing it with young people, people from home, with a present but with a better future. The ambition is to make a team that plays well, that lasts for many years, that scores a lot of goals and that people are happy with. Seeing Pedri, Ansu, all the players who come with some experience and also young, with a long way to go, gives us hope”.

Obviously, at this point he emphasized the work of the coach Xavi Hernandez: “He responds amply, magnificently well, to the opportunity that the Barcelona because he is a coach who knows the club, who loves the club, who respects the club’s decisions and who has personality so as not to be influenced. He is clear about how we have to play and he is a worker, he is sick of football and that makes him constantly live what Barça is and what the team is”.

In turn, he acknowledged that it was a mistake not to have fired Koeman after having assumed as president, at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. “I had doubts after the first season, but out of respect for him we tried. There came a time when I saw that another painful decision had to be made.. If I had had to do the relief before? Yes. I had to listen to intuition”.

At the same time, Laporta he did not want to talk about possible reinforcements for the future and when asked about the striker Erling Haaland He also did not give details. Instead, he recalled that the institution is not “healed” yet, but that they are still working to heal it financially with new agreements.

