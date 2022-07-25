Laporta, the president who did not renew Messi’s contract in Barcelona: “I think I owe him”

The FC Barcelona continues at a steady pace with its preseason in the United States. After making their debut with a 6-0 win against Inter Miami, Xavi Hernández’s team beat the Real Madrid in the Las Vegas Classic by 1-0 in Robert Lewandowski’s debut with the Barça shirt.

In parallel, the president of the Catalan entity, John Laporta, took advantage of his stay in the North American country to meet with the directors of the cadre merengue and Juventus with the Superliga as the main axis of the reunion.

There, the leader granted an interview to ESPN in which he talked about everything, including the historic Barça idol Lionel Messiwhom decided not to renew the contract and letting him go to PSG as a free agent in early August of last year.

Messi left Barcelona in tears (AFP)

“Messi has been everything, For Barça, he was possibly the best player in history, the most efficient. Only comparable to Johan Cruyff in the history of Barcelona ”, considered Joan Laporta about the more than 20 years that he was The flea in the county city.

“But it had to happen one day,” lamented the current president of the club about one of the first decisions he had to make when replacing Josep Maria Bartomeu in office. “We had to make a decision as a result of the (economic) legacy that we had receivedthe institution is above players and coaches”, he explained.

“But I think, I wish that the Messi chapter is not over yet at Barça and I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this open chapter, which has not yet been closed, has a good moment in which it can be done as it should have been done and, in addition, has a much more splendid ending than it was,” he added. .

Messi signed with PSG after leaving Barcelona as a free agent (Reuters)

When asked if he was indebted to the Argentine captain because of the circumstances, Laporta assured: “Morally. As president of Barça, I think I did what I had to do, but on a personal and also as president, I think I am indebted to him.”

Lionel Messi said goodbye to the institution in an act that moved all football lovers. Wrapped in a cloak of sadness, the Argentine star announced that he was not going to continue linked to the entity, despite the fact that he had done the impossible to follow. The tears on his face were a clear reflection of the pain he felt as he left the club, with which he made history, practically through the back door.

