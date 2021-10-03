Laporta would have decided to fire Koeman: what would be the deadline for hiring the new manager of Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has the hours counted in front of Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Barcelona is a few hours away from a duel before Atletico Madrid that will be momentous. Is that this clash before the Mattresses It will not be just another confrontation, but it will be the moment in which the team will be face to face with some figures who have recently left the Catalan dressing room, such as Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. But the meeting attracts even greater attention considering that it could mark the end of the cycle of Ronald Koeman as coach of the team Blaugrana.

The Dutchman’s continuity in his position has long been in check, but the last 3-0 setback against Benfica in the Champions League seems to have sealed the fate of the DT. According to an article published this Friday in the Catalan newspaper Sport, President Joan Laporta I would have already decided that the classic against Atlético Madrid will be Koeman’s last game at the helm of Barcelona.

The irregularity of the team (which has three wins and three draws in the Spanish League, but has lost in the Champions League in its two presentations) is not the only reason that has precipitated this decision. The president of the Catalan cast has also shown some disagreement with the starting lineups chosen by the 58-year-old coach, like the one he put on last Wednesday with three central defenders and leaving several young people on the substitutes’ bench. “So far we have come,” was, according to the Catalan newspaper, one of the phrases Laporta launched, making it clear that there is no going back in his determination to choose a new driver for the squad.

Joan Laporta would have already decided to end Koeman’s cycle after the match against Atlético Madrid (EFE / Quique Garcia)



The strongest versions indicate that the announcement of the departure of Koeman will be made once the game against Atlético Madrid is over, regardless of the result of it. Then, the club competitions will stop for two weeks due to the October international game window and in that period the leadership hopes to be able to communicate the name of the new coach. The idea is that on October 17, the date on which the General Assembly of Members will be held, Barcelona will already have a new face on its bench.

The plan is that the successor of the Dutchman is not an interim DT, but rather a personality that generates great illusions among the fans and that allows projecting in the medium and long term. There are several hierarchy trainers in the dance of names: Marcelo gallardo -actual DT de River Plate-, Xavi Hernandez -historic of the Barça that is currently in Al-Sadd of Qatar-, Robert Martínez -in front of the Belgium team- and Andrea Pirlo -today without a club after his departure from Juventus- are some of them.

“I have ears and I have eyes, I’m still the same. I know a lot leaks out. Once again, they haven’t told me anything “, was Koeman’s sentence this Friday at a press conference when asked about communication with the club’s Board of Directors. He later claimed to know that the president Joan Laporta He had been the previous day at the facilities of the Culé entity but did not come across because he was preparing for training. On his relationship with the president, he evaded: “I am not going to answer that question.” The link seems to be definitely broken and everything indicates that Koeman’s departure, just 13 months after his arrival at the club, is only a matter of hours.

KEEP READING:

Gallardo referred to the supposed interest of Barcelona and beat the Superclásico against Boca

Koeman specified what was his worst moment since he arrived at Barcelona: what he said about the rumors of his departure

Another bomb that makes Barcelona stagger: Luis Suárez assured that “there is an internal war” that damages the squad