Lapsus$ claims to have leaked the source code of multiple Microsoft projects: Bing, Bing Maps, and Cortana among them

Lapsus$ has been in the headlines of many media for a while, and once again it seems that they have won that position again. And it is that everything indicates that they have been the protagonists of a new leak towards another company. This time Microsoft has been affected, since Up to 37 GB of source code for Bing, Bing Maps and Cortana has been publishedamong other company projects.

Through a screenshot taken from the Lapsus$ Telegram group itself, we have been able to verify how they have entered the Azure DevOps server. This server contained the source code of multiple company projectsas well as classified information.

Lapsus$ again at the forefront of another cyberattack

The history of Lapsus$ begins to fill up dangerously, especially after the hacking of companies of the stature of NVIDIA, Samsung, Ubisoft, and now Microsoft. As regards the latter, Lapsus$ recently released a torrent of a 7zip file containing over 250 Microsoft projects. The group claimed that 90% of Bing’s source code and approximately 45% of Bing Maps and Cortana were found there.

According to BleepingComputer, when unzipping the file they found 37 GB of source code belonging to Microsoft. In addition, Microsoft engineering documentation used for publishing mobile apps can also be found in these files.

Everything indicates that what has been leaked belongs to web-based infrastructure, such as websites, mobile applications, and without a trace of critical files on Windows, Windows Server or Microsoft Office. From the company they were aware from the first moment, and have already confirmed that they are investigating the facts.

LG and Okta have been the following victims





Although it seems that everything ends here, the truth is that Microsoft has not been the only one recently affected by this hacker group. And it is that Lapsus$ also takes credit for breaking into LG Electronics systemsoffering a copy of the “hashes” of employee accounts, and promising that they would publish a file with more internal company information.

Okta has also been another of the latest companies affected. The latter is a service that provides authentication systems to large corporations, including Cloudflare. Lapsus$ appears to have obtained root credentials on that service, posing a serious security issue. However, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince ensures what your systems do not appear to have been compromisedgiving thanks to the multiple layers of security that the company contains.





From hacking local news outlets to getting NVIDIA in trouble

They began by breaking into the systems of some news outlets such as SIC Noticias, and even Expresso or the Brazilian Ministry of Health. However, as of last February aimed at much larger targets.

Presumably based in Brazil, managed to infiltrate the NVIDIA network and they stole a terabyte of company data, as well as employee information. Days later they marked Samsung as a target, seizing 190 GB of internal dataincluding some of the source code for their Galaxy phones.

A few days ago we also informed you of the Ubisoft hack, with Lapsus$ taking credit for it. What’s more, the group also claims to have broken into Vodafone systems, compromising more than 200 GB of carrier data. Apparently, the company is investigating the facts.





It is not yet known with certainty what method they use to violate the systems of their victims in this way. However, there is a theory circulating on the Internet, and endorsed by several cybersecurity experts, that they could be paying insiders from these companies to obtain access credentials. This would not be unreasonable, since on previous occasions they announced from their telegram group that they were interested in recruiting employees or insiders from various companies.