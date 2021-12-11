Large allegation of Congress- BJP were given Rs 100 crore for elections from ‘Lottery King’, investigation must be accomplished

Congress-BJP: Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri has made a giant allegation on BJP. The Tamil Nadu Congress leader has alleged that the BJP won an quantity of Rs 100 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin all through the 2021 meeting elections. The Congress has demanded a “clear and truthful investigation”. The Congress chief questioned how the BJP would assist Martin to gather this kind of massive quantity. The Congress chief acknowledged folks like Martin are offering massive price range to the BJP to avoid wasting themselves from the lengthy arm of the legislation. KS Alagiri acknowledged that there must be a clear and truthful investigation into the connection between the BJP and folks like Martin.Additionally Learn – Jaipur Maharally will make a decisive fight in opposition to Modi govt: Randeep Surjewala

The Congress chief questioned whether or not the BJP would assist Martin recuperate from the source of revenue tax instances filed in opposition to him and acknowledged the BJP as a political birthday party was once totally uncovered in this. Santiago Martin is a Lottery King based totally in Coimbatore with a Lottery trade within the North Japanese States. He's believed to have belongings price over Rs 30,000 crore and the ED had performed a number of raids on his premises in Coimbatore and different portions of the rustic.

Martin was once a exertions contractor in Myanmar and returned to Tamil Nadu in 1988 and began his personal lottery trade. All over the Karunanidhi govt, he was once imprisoned underneath a number of fees. He was once additionally with reference to the CPI(M) govt of Kerala and donated generously to the birthday party's treasury and was once accused through birthday party leaders of accepting Rs 2 crore as an commercial for its mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani'.