Large announcement: Maharashtra govt will amend agricultural regulations, draft shall be offered within the meeting

Mumbai: Maharashtra Income Minister Balasaheb Thorat has made a gigantic announcement, declaring that 3 new central agriculture regulations are towards the pursuits of farmers. The state govt will amend its agriculture legislation to give protection to the pursuits of farmers and Agricultural Produce Advertising Committees (APMCs). The draft legislation shall be tabled within the monsoon consultation of the Maharashtra Legislative Meeting starting on July 5.

"We need to amend the state agriculture legislation as we really feel that the agriculture regulations of the central govt don't seem to be within the pastime of farmers," he advised journalists after assembly NCP president Sharad Pawar at his place of dwelling right here. The proposed amendments will give protection to the APMC and give protection to the pastime of farmers.

Senior Congress chief Thorat, along side state Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and Minister of State for Agriculture and Cooperation Vishwajit Kadam, met Pawar to speak about the draft legislation.

It’s noteworthy that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had mentioned on Tuesday that the federal government is able to communicate to the agitating farmers on “possible choices rather than agriculture expenses”. Farmers were agitating at the borders of Delhi towards 3 new agricultural regulations since November ultimate yr.