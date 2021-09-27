Large blow to Congress in Goa! Former CM Luizinho Faleiro quits birthday party; Hypothesis to enroll in TMC

Congress has suffered a big setback in Goa. Former Goa Leader Minister and Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro (Luizinho Faleiro) has resigned from the birthday party. Luizinho Faleiro to birthday party President Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) He wrote in his resignation letter that he now sees neither any hope nor any will to forestall the autumn of the birthday party. He additionally mentioned that Congress is “no longer the similar birthday party for which we sacrificed and fought”.Additionally Learn – Bharat Bandh These days: Roads Jam-Trains Canceled, Punjab Farmer Dies at Kundli Border, LIve Updates

Consistent with media experiences, 70-year-old Luizinho Faleiro’s Mamta Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) There may be communicate of becoming a member of the birthday party Trinamool Congress (TMC). Such speculations are being made as a result of he praised Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee. Luizinho Faleiro mentioned, ‘Mamata Banerjee has given a tricky festival to Narendra Modi. Mamata’s system has received in Bengal. Additionally Learn – Bharat Bandh: ‘Bharat Bandh’ of farmers on Monday, Congress made this attraction to its staff and leaders

Former Goa Leader Minister and MLA Luizinho Faleiro in his resignation letter to Congress period in-between president Sonia Gandhi writes, “I see completely no hope and even the desire to stop the cave in of the birthday party and alter for the simpler”. %.twitter.com/BU15Fz8GRq – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Previous, former Goa Leader Minister and Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the state meeting club. Mins earlier than resigning, he praised West Bengal Leader Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and mentioned the rustic wishes a pacesetter like her to tackle Top Minister Narendra Modi.

Luizinho Faleiro used to be an MLA from the Navelim meeting seat. He used to be made the pinnacle of the marketing campaign committee of the Goa Congress in view of the state elections to be held subsequent 12 months. With the resignation of Luizinho Faleiro, the energy of Congress legislators within the 40-member area has come all the way down to 4. The Congress had received 17 seats within the 2017 state meeting elections, however a number of MLAs later resigned from the birthday party. In July 2019, 10 MLAs left the birthday party and joined the ruling BJP.

