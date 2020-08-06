‘Large Brother’ Premiere Reveals ‘All-Stars’ Cast Members

“Large Brother” unveiled its “All-Stars” forged throughout Wednesday night time’s two-hour dwell premiere. For the primary time in its 20-year historical past, the present aired the dwell move-in of 16 returning houseguests from earlier seasons.

Host Julie Chen Moonves greeted the forged in teams of 4 and defined the protection precautions they took to renew manufacturing. The forged stored their masks on and maintained a 12-feet distance from the unmasked host.

“All of this season’s houseguests have been individually quarantined for the previous two weeks,” mentioned Chen Moonves. “You’ve all been examined a number of occasions for COVID-19, as have I, and you’re all clear to play this sport.”

The forged instantly took their masks off upon coming into the home, to compete of their first competitors. They searched the set for a particular merchandise displayed on the TV display and solved a puzzle to safe a spot to take part within the subsequent competitors.

Solely six of the 16 returnees — Memphis Garrett, Cody Nickson, Christmas Abbott, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry — certified to compete for Head of Family, the high-stakes place protected from eviction and in control of nominating two houseguests for elimination. They raced throughout star-shaped platforms to beat the clock as Nickson gained the title with a 22-second report. Garrett got here in second.

The shedding contestants had been requested to choose a thriller envelope on the finish of the race. Amongst them, Abbott was awarded a $5,000 money prize.

Chen Moonves additionally teased the forged that this season will characteristic a brand new twist: the protection suite. Extra particulars on the brand new rooms will likely be revealed Sunday.

Different returning houseguests embody Daniele Donato, Da’Vonne Rogers, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Janelle Pierzina, Bayleigh Dayton, Nicole Anthony, Keesha Smith, Kaysar Ridha and David Alexander.

Final Thursday, CBS introduced the present will debut its 22nd season with an “All-Stars” forged, together with former winners and fan-favorites. Following tonight’s season premiere, the sequence will air weekly episodes on Wednesdays and Sundays and dwell evictions, hosted by Chen Moonves, on Thursdays.

This summer season marks Large Brother’s 20th anniversary because it debuted on CBS in July 2000. That is the second “All-Stars” season within the sequence’ historical past, the primary time being in 2006.