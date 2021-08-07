Large controversy over ‘run out’ between cricket fits, participant’s father murdered at the box

Patna: In the midst of the cricket fit, there was once such a lot ruckus concerning the run out that the participant was once crushed for the run out. The participant’s father, who got here to the sphere for rescue, was once crushed such a lot that he died. The case is of Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The incident came about at round 1 pm throughout a fit within the Engineering Faculty flooring. The deceased has been known as Prahlad Mandal, whose son Nakul Mandal was once enjoying the fit.Additionally Learn – Rohit Sharma’s respond to the grievance of British media- ‘If I am getting that ball once more, then I will be able to play the similar shot’

0 Mile Police Station SHO Raj Kumar stated, "All over the fit, Nakul were given right into a verbal struggle with a participant from the rival workforce named Suraj Kumar. The placement reached one of these degree the place Nakul's brother slapped Sooraj after Nakul was once declared run out. Nakul's father Prahlad Mandal intervened and solved the issue. After this the avid gamers of the rival workforce together with Sooraj went house.

He stated, "After a couple of hours Sooraj in conjunction with his pals Amar, Ajay, Deepak and others reached the engineering faculty grounds and stopped Nakul and his brother. They brutally beat Nakul and his brother. When his father got here to his rescue, the attackers beat him up. Additionally with cricket bats, baseball bats, batons till he fell to the bottom."

“Since Prahlad had a tea stall within the engineering faculty premises, his two sons stayed there after the fit. The attackers stopped them there.” Rajkumar stated, “We’ve got registered an FIR towards Suraj and different accused underneath IPC segment of homicide and try to homicide. Efforts are directly to nab them.”