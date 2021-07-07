Large incident in Delhi: Unscrupulous criminals attacked former Union Minister P.R. Kumaramangalam’s spouse murdered

Delhi Information: Final night time within the capital of the rustic, fearless criminals have performed a significant incident of crime. The criminals killed former Union Minister overdue PR. Kumaramangalam’s spouse Kitty Kumaramangalam has been murdered of their area. Additionally Learn – Delhi Metro Information: DMRC’s particular initiative for the benefit of metro passengers, nation’s first UPI primarily based cashless parking began at Kashmere Gate
Please inform that Kitty Kumaramangalam lived in Vasant Vihar house of Delhi. South West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police mentioned that one suspect has been taken into custody on this homicide, whilst the seek for others is on.
Delhi | Kitty Kumaramangalam, spouse of overdue former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, used to be murdered at her place of abode in Vasant Vihar remaining night time. One particular person detained & seek is on for 2 different accused: DCP South-West
The cause of the homicide isn’t but transparent. The interrogation of the arrested prison is on.