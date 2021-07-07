Large incident in Delhi: Unscrupulous criminals attacked former Union Minister P.R. Kumaramangalam’s spouse murdered

Delhi Information: Final night time within the capital of the rustic, fearless criminals have performed a significant incident of crime. The criminals killed former Union Minister overdue PR. Kumaramangalam’s spouse Kitty Kumaramangalam has been murdered of their area. Additionally Learn – Delhi Metro Information: DMRC’s particular initiative for the benefit of metro passengers, nation’s first UPI primarily based cashless parking began at Kashmere Gate

Please inform that Kitty Kumaramangalam lived in Vasant Vihar house of ​​Delhi. South West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police mentioned that one suspect has been taken into custody on this homicide, whilst the seek for others is on.

Delhi | Kitty Kumaramangalam, spouse of overdue former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, used to be murdered at her place of abode in Vasant Vihar remaining night time. One particular person detained & seek is on for 2 different accused: DCP South-West

– ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

The cause of the homicide isn’t but transparent. The interrogation of the arrested prison is on.