‘Large Show Show,’ ‘Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love’ Canceled at Netflix

Each “The Large Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” haven’t been renewed at Netflix.

Nevertheless, each multi-camera comedies taped Christmas specials previous to the pandemic, with each set to air this December. In response to a person with data of the state of affairs, each specials are standalone episodes and don’t proceed the storylines from the prior episodes.

“The Large Show Show” starred WWE star Paul “The Large Show” Wight as a fictionalized model of himself dwelling along with his spouse and three daughters. The collection additionally starred Allison Munn,Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant.

Produced by WWE Studios, Josh Bycel and Jason Berger served as govt producers and showrunners. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell served as govt producers for WWE Studios.

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love,” also referred to as “The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia,” adopted the titular Ashley (Paulina Chávez) — the world’s solely 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist. She will get the possibility to work for a prestigious firm and strikes throughout the nation to dwell together with her fun-loving Uncle Victor (Jencarlos Canela), a professional soccer participant turned highschool coach who’s by no means met a duty he can’t shirk.

The collection additionally starred Conor Husting, Bella Podaras, and Reed Horstmann, with Mario Lopez, Haley Pullos, and Chelsea Kane showing in recurring roles. Lopez co-created the collection with Seth Kurland. Each served as govt producers together with David Kendall and Mark Schulman.

Netflix has had few multi-cams on its slate over time, with the streamer sticking primarily to single-camera comedies. Different Netflix multi-cams have included “The Ranch,” “Disjointed,” “One Day at a Time,” “No Good Nick,” “Mr. Iglesias,” and “Alexa & Katie.”