Lark Voorhies Back on ‘Saved by the Bell’ as Lisa Turtle on Peacock

Lark Voorhies, who performed Lisa Turtle in the authentic “Saved by the Bell,” will reprise the position for a particular look in the new Peacock collection.

The NBC streaming platform launched a first-look picture of the actor again in character on set. She joins Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley as members of the authentic forged slated to return for the new present.

The brand new collection follows a gaggle of scholars at Bayside Excessive, a well-funded faculty for college kids from upper-class and lower-class households. The primary forged of scholars consists of Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Earlier this 12 months, Voorhies shared on “The Dr. OuncesShow” that not being included alongside different authentic forged members left her upset. She additionally recommended that her analysis with bipolar dysfunction, which was the focus of her chat with Dr. Oz, might have performed a job in her exclusion.

“I’ve to confess I did really feel a bit slighted and damage after I was not invited to be a part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion, as effectively as different forged members occasions,” she shared. “But, in fact, I additionally notice that having this puzzling dysfunction might have performed a serious half in that factual choice. With that in thoughts, I’m actually grateful for having had the likelihood to work on a present that has been so profitable.”

Peacock launched a trailer for the upcoming collection on Tuesday, and the present is slated to premiere Nov. 25. “Saved by the Bell” is written by Tracey Wigfield. She additionally serves as an govt producer with Franco Bario and Peter Engel.