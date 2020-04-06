Larry David comes out in support of Woody Allen after reading memoir

The Curb Your Enthusiasm megastar praises Allen’s e book, Apropos of Not something, after protests greeted the first attempt to put up it

Larry David has expressed his enhance for Woody Allen after learning the latter’s newly printed autobiography, Apropos of Not something, asserting: “It’s onerous to [think] that this man did the remaining unsuitable.”

In an interview printed throughout the New York Situations, the Curb Your Enthusiasm megastar and Seinfeld co-creator said : “Yeah, it’s stunning good, it’s an inconceivable e book, so humorous … You’re feeling akin to you’re throughout the room with him … and it’s onerous to walk away after learning that e book pondering that this man did the remaining unsuitable.”

