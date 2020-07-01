Larry David’s Reaction Quote To Curb Your Enthusiasm Getting Season 11 Renewal Is A+

Season 10 did certainly function an deliberately warped mirror to replicate the previous few years of society again on the world. For one, Larry almost cancelled himself by divulging in some #MeToo-offending conduct together with his workplace assistant (on multiple event, at that). Within the collection premiere, he paradoxically wore a “Make America Nice Once more” hat to cease individuals from speaking to him in public. At completely different factors, Larry offended the transgender group (Together with visitor star Laverne Cox), and almost destroyed an interracial couple’s relationship over their expectations for his or her as-yet-unborn kid’s race. Maybe his largest and most silly error, nonetheless, was not having fun with the shit out of Timothy Olyphant’s character regardless of him being a Timothy Olyphant character.